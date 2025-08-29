Autodesk Unusual Options Activity For August 29

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Autodesk ADSK.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ADSK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 options trades for Autodesk.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $51,200, and 16, calls, for a total amount of $2,241,760.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $325.0 for Autodesk over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Autodesk's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Autodesk's whale activity within a strike price range from $120.0 to $325.0 in the last 30 days.

Autodesk Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/05/25 $30.1 $26.8 $30.1 $290.00 $1.1M 615 503 ADSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/05/25 $30.0 $26.2 $30.0 $290.00 $300.0K 615 2 ADSK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/29/25 $21.7 $20.0 $20.0 $305.00 $162.0K 1.7K 120 ADSK CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $25.0 $22.6 $25.0 $300.00 $125.0K 425 4 ADSK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $46.3 $39.7 $42.9 $280.00 $64.3K 65 34

About Autodesk

Founded in 1982, Autodesk is an application software company that serves industries in architecture, engineering, and construction; product design and manufacturing; and media and entertainment. Autodesk software enables design, modeling, and rendering needs of these industries. The company has over 4 million paid subscribers across 180 countries.

Current Position of Autodesk

Trading volume stands at 2,551,226, with ADSK's price up by 6.96%, positioned at $308.57.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 88 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Autodesk

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $372.6.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Buy rating on Autodesk with a target price of $355. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Autodesk, which currently sits at a price target of $385. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Autodesk with a target price of $375. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Autodesk, maintaining a target price of $373. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on Autodesk with a target price of $375.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.