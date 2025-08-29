What the Options Market Tells Us About Alphabet

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Alphabet GOOGL, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GOOGL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 48 extraordinary options activities for Alphabet. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 47% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 16 are puts, totaling $832,893, and 32 are calls, amounting to $1,999,954.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $65.0 to $230.0 for Alphabet over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Alphabet's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Alphabet's whale activity within a strike price range from $65.0 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

Alphabet 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $92.4 $92.4 $92.4 $120.00 $369.4K 1.5K 40 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/29/25 $2.46 $2.34 $2.35 $210.00 $172.9K 20.9K 1.3K GOOGL PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/15/26 $21.15 $21.05 $21.15 $215.00 $158.6K 197 75 GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $14.7 $14.65 $14.65 $210.00 $146.5K 3.4K 103 GOOGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $13.2 $13.1 $13.18 $205.00 $131.8K 7.3K 433

About Alphabet

Alphabet is a holding company that wholly owns internet giant Google. The California-based company derives slightly less than 90% of its revenue from Google services, the vast majority of which is advertising sales. Alongside online ads, Google services houses sales stemming from Google's subscription services (YouTube TV, YouTube Music among others), platforms (sales and in-app purchases on Play Store), and devices (Chromebooks, Pixel smartphones, and smart home products such as Chromecast). Google's cloud computing platform, or GCP, accounts for roughly 10% of Alphabet's revenue with the firm's investments in up-and-coming technologies such as self-driving cars (Waymo), health (Verily), and internet access (Google Fiber) making up the rest.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Alphabet, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Alphabet

Trading volume stands at 10,728,629, with GOOGL's price up by 0.08%, positioned at $211.81.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 60 days.

What The Experts Say On Alphabet

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $205.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

