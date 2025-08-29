Oscar Health Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Oscar Health OSCR, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in OSCR often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Oscar Health. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 50% bullish and 50% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $25,000, and 7 calls, totaling $293,999.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $14.0 to $20.0 for Oscar Health over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Oscar Health's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Oscar Health's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $14.0 to $20.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Oscar Health Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OSCR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.65 $2.6 $2.6 $20.00 $78.0K 14.7K 523 OSCR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.75 $2.65 $2.68 $20.00 $53.6K 14.7K 222 OSCR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/27 $9.1 $8.5 $9.1 $17.00 $39.1K 30 46 OSCR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $1.3 $1.25 $1.25 $17.00 $34.4K 7.5K 320 OSCR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/29/25 $0.65 $0.55 $0.63 $16.00 $31.3K 2.5K 849

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health Inc is a health insurance company. The company provides various insurance plans for individuals, families, and employees. Also, the company provides virtual care, doctor support, scheduling appointments, and other related services. The company provides plans in the Medicare Advantage program to adults who are age 65 and older and eligible for traditional Medicare but who instead select coverage through a private market plan.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Oscar Health, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Oscar Health's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 4,002,149, the price of OSCR is down by -0.12%, reaching $17.22.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 69 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Oscar Health

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $13.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Neutral rating on Oscar Health with a target price of $13.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.