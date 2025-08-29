Caterpillar Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Caterpillar CAT, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CAT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 18 extraordinary options activities for Caterpillar. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 44% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 16 are puts, totaling $1,597,831, and 2 are calls, amounting to $119,500.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $410.0 to $460.0 for Caterpillar over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Caterpillar's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Caterpillar's significant trades, within a strike price range of $410.0 to $460.0, over the past month.

Caterpillar 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $37.25 $35.65 $36.51 $450.00 $268.6K 173 75 CAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $32.0 $28.55 $31.13 $440.00 $155.4K 226 50 CAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $30.35 $30.3 $30.3 $440.00 $151.6K 226 49 CAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $45.7 $42.8 $42.8 $460.00 $141.2K 147 33 CAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $7.0 $5.5 $7.0 $420.00 $140.0K 1.4K 1

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. Its reporting segments are: construction industries, resource industries, and energy & transportation. Market share approaches 20% across many products. Caterpillar operates a captive finance subsidiary to facilitate sales. The firm has a global reach that is approximately evenly balanced between the US and the rest of the world. Construction skews more domestic, while the other divisions are more geographically diversified. An independent network of over 150 dealers operates approximately 2,800 facilities, giving Caterpillar reach into about 190 countries for sales and support services.

Caterpillar's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 523,275, with CAT's price down by -2.25%, positioned at $425.12.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 61 days.

Expert Opinions on Caterpillar

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $474.4.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Caterpillar with a target price of $507. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Caterpillar, maintaining a target price of $500. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has revised its rating downward to Underweight, adjusting the price target to $350. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Caterpillar, maintaining a target price of $520. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Outperform rating for Caterpillar, targeting a price of $495.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.