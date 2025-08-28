What the Options Market Tells Us About Cisco Systems

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Cisco Systems CSCO.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CSCO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Cisco Systems.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $237,870, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $874,849.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $62.5 and $75.0 for Cisco Systems, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Cisco Systems stands at 9476.17, with a total volume reaching 8,802.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Cisco Systems, situated within the strike price corridor from $62.5 to $75.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Cisco Systems Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $7.65 $7.55 $7.65 $70.00 $191.2K 5.1K 274 CSCO CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/05/25 $1.29 $1.25 $1.28 $68.00 $128.0K 1.4K 1.6K CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.55 $8.5 $8.5 $62.50 $110.5K 6.1K 253 CSCO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.85 $2.8 $2.84 $67.50 $99.4K 2.1K 475 CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.3 $8.25 $8.25 $62.50 $82.5K 6.1K 100

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems is the largest provider of networking equipment in the world and one of the largest software companies in the world. Its largest businesses are selling networking hardware and software (where it has leading market shares) and cybersecurity software such as firewalls. It also has collaboration products, like its Webex suite, and observability tools. It primarily outsources its manufacturing to third parties and has a large sales and marketing staff—25,000 strong across 90 countries. Overall, Cisco employs 80,000 people and sells its products globally.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Cisco Systems, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Cisco Systems's Current Market Status

With a volume of 9,088,392, the price of CSCO is up 1.44% at $69.42.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days.

Expert Opinions on Cisco Systems

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $77.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a In-Line rating for Cisco Systems, targeting a price of $74. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Neutral rating on Cisco Systems, maintaining a target price of $70. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Cisco Systems, targeting a price of $71. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Buy rating on Cisco Systems with a target price of $87. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Cisco Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $83.

