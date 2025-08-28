Intuitive Surgical Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Intuitive Surgical ISRG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ISRG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Intuitive Surgical.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $120,496, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $244,420.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $400.0 to $540.0 for Intuitive Surgical over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Intuitive Surgical stands at 131.78, with a total volume reaching 428.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Intuitive Surgical, situated within the strike price corridor from $400.0 to $540.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Intuitive Surgical Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ISRG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $20.0 $19.4 $20.0 $400.00 $63.9K 82 33 ISRG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $9.4 $9.1 $9.1 $540.00 $42.7K 33 51 ISRG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $12.6 $12.5 $12.6 $490.00 $41.5K 206 39 ISRG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $5.1 $5.0 $5.1 $515.00 $40.8K 68 15 ISRG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $9.1 $9.0 $9.1 $540.00 $37.3K 33 92

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical develops, produces, and markets a robotic system for assisting minimally invasive surgery. It also provides the instrumentation, disposable accessories, and warranty services for the system. The company has placed more than 9,500 da Vinci systems in hospitals worldwide, with more than 5,500 installations in the US and a growing number in emerging markets.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Intuitive Surgical, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Intuitive Surgical Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 993,191, the price of ISRG is up 0.4% at $473.03.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

What The Experts Say On Intuitive Surgical

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $615.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $615.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Intuitive Surgical with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.