What the Options Market Tells Us About MARA Holdings

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on MARA Holdings.

Looking at options history for MARA Holdings MARA we detected 37 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 56% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $1,548,043 and 19, calls, for a total amount of $987,844.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $12.0 and $30.0 for MARA Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of MARA Holdings stands at 6096.95, with a total volume reaching 50,721.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in MARA Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $12.0 to $30.0, throughout the last 30 days.

MARA Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/15/26 $10.35 $10.05 $10.05 $25.00 $629.1K 26 627 MARA PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $2.92 $2.9 $2.9 $17.00 $116.2K 7.3K 1.6K MARA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $1.57 $1.55 $1.56 $16.00 $100.6K 4.0K 1.0K MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/05/25 $1.06 $1.04 $1.04 $15.50 $99.5K 3.4K 2.9K MARA CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/15/26 $2.21 $2.12 $2.15 $22.00 $86.0K 306 400

About MARA Holdings

MARA Holdings Inc leverages digital asset compute to support the energy transformation. It secures the blockchain ledger and supports the energy transformation by converting clean, stranded, or underutilized energy into economic value. The company also offers technology solutions to optimize data center operations, including next-generation liquid immersion cooling and firmware for bitcoin miners. It is focused on computing for, acquiring, and holding digital assets as a long-term investment.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with MARA Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of MARA Holdings

Trading volume stands at 34,548,270, with MARA's price up by 0.31%, positioned at $15.9.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 75 days.

What The Experts Say On MARA Holdings

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $23.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for MARA Holdings, targeting a price of $20. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Macquarie continues to hold a Outperform rating for MARA Holdings, targeting a price of $26.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.