What the Options Market Tells Us About Marriott International

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Marriott International MAR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MAR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Marriott International.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 70% bullish and 10%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $337,205, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $328,860.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $240.0 to $270.0 for Marriott International over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Marriott International's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Marriott International's significant trades, within a strike price range of $240.0 to $270.0, over the past month.

Marriott International Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MAR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $6.3 $6.1 $6.3 $270.00 $168.8K 489 269 MAR CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $33.6 $32.5 $33.6 $240.00 $100.8K 386 30 MAR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $11.1 $9.9 $10.3 $260.00 $61.8K 457 122 MAR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.1 $9.9 $10.3 $260.00 $61.8K 457 62 MAR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.8 $10.0 $10.1 $260.00 $60.6K 457 296

About Marriott International

Marriott operates 1.7 million rooms across roughly 30 brands. At the end of 2024, luxury represented roughly 10% of total rooms, premium was 43%, select service was 45%, midscale was 1%, and other was 1%. Marriott, Courtyard, and Sheraton are the largest brands, while Autograph, Tribute, Moxy, Aloft, and Element are newer lifestyle brands. Managed and franchised represented 98% of total rooms as of Dec. 31, 2024. North America makes up 62% of total rooms. Managed, franchise, and incentive fees represent the vast majority of revenue and profitability for the company.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Marriott International, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Marriott International's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 437,628, the MAR's price is up by 0.23%, now at $270.3.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 67 days.

What The Experts Say On Marriott International

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $283.5.

* An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Marriott International, which currently sits at a price target of $280. * An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Marriott International, which currently sits at a price target of $287.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Marriott International options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.