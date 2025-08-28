Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Chevron

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Chevron.

Looking at options history for Chevron CVX we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $161,975 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $153,023.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $135.0 to $170.0 for Chevron during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Chevron's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Chevron's whale trades within a strike price range from $135.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Chevron Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVX PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $5.8 $5.7 $5.7 $135.00 $71.2K 268 153 CVX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $1.22 $1.21 $1.22 $170.00 $49.1K 3.7K 1.0K CVX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $1.19 $1.18 $1.19 $170.00 $37.2K 3.7K 596 CVX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $4.85 $4.75 $4.85 $165.00 $36.8K 3.7K 1 CVX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $1.42 $1.4 $1.42 $155.00 $35.5K 7.2K 288

About Chevron

Chevron is an integrated energy company with exploration, production, and refining operations worldwide. It is the second-largest oil company in the United States with production of 3.0 million of barrels of oil equivalent a day, including 7.7 million cubic feet a day of natural gas and 1.7 million of barrels of liquids a day. Production activities take place in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Its refineries are in the US and Asia for total refining capacity of 1.8 million barrels of oil a day. Proven reserves at year-end 2024 stood at 9.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent, including 5.1 billion barrels of liquids and 28.4 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

In light of the recent options history for Chevron, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Chevron's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 2,961,328, the CVX's price is down by -0.17%, now at $158.97.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 64 days.

What The Experts Say On Chevron

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $177.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $180. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Chevron, targeting a price of $197. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Chevron, which currently sits at a price target of $168. * An analyst from Melius Research downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $155. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Chevron, which currently sits at a price target of $186.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.