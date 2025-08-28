Dollar General's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Dollar General DG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Dollar General.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 11%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $105,250, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $366,135.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $70.0 and $110.0 for Dollar General, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Dollar General options trades today is 214.71 with a total volume of 1,593.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Dollar General's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $110.0 over the last 30 days.

Dollar General Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $9.6 $9.3 $9.6 $105.00 $144.0K 0 318 DG CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $11.75 $10.0 $10.0 $105.00 $100.0K 0 0 DG PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/29/25 $3.35 $2.91 $2.91 $110.00 $43.6K 582 231 DG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/05/25 $3.05 $2.78 $3.0 $108.00 $39.3K 7 515 DG PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/05/25 $3.5 $3.05 $3.3 $110.00 $33.0K 136 135

About Dollar General

With more than 20,000 locations, Dollar General's banner is nearly ubiquitous across the rural United States. Dollar General serves as a convenient shopping destination for fill-in store trips, with its value proposition most relevant to consumers in small communities with a dearth of shopping options. The retailer operates a frugal store of about 7,500 square feet and primarily offers an assortment of branded and private-label consumable items (80% of net sales) such as paper and cleaning products, packaged food, and health and beauty items at low prices. Dollar General also offers a limited assortment of seasonal merchandise, home products, and apparel. The firm sells most items at a price point of $10 or less.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Dollar General, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Dollar General Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 5,504,930, the DG's price is up by 0.33%, now at $111.57.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Dollar General

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $119.75.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Market Perform rating on Dollar General with a target price of $120. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their In-Line rating on Dollar General, which currently sits at a price target of $120. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Market Perform rating on Dollar General with a target price of $120. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Dollar General, which currently sits at a price target of $119.

