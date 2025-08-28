This Is What Whales Are Betting On PDD Holdings

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on PDD Holdings.

Looking at options history for PDD Holdings PDD we detected 34 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $1,369,007 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $2,209,484.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $50.0 and $150.0 for PDD Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for PDD Holdings options trades today is 6930.16 with a total volume of 9,399.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for PDD Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $150.0 over the last 30 days.

PDD Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $5.45 $5.3 $5.44 $150.00 $734.4K 1.8K 1.3K PDD PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $4.25 $4.15 $4.24 $120.00 $424.0K 7.2K 1.0K PDD PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $1.83 $1.78 $1.79 $118.00 $322.2K 2.2K 1.8K PDD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $2.73 $2.67 $2.67 $120.00 $267.7K 6.9K 1.2K PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $6.85 $6.75 $6.85 $120.00 $167.1K 2.8K 255

About PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings operates commerce businesses in over 80 countries globally. Its main operations are Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China, and Temu, a global e-commerce marketplace. PDD also has a community group purchase business in China. PDD has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities that support its underlying businesses.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with PDD Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

PDD Holdings's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 3,490,793, the price of PDD is up by 0.2%, reaching $122.47.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 84 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About PDD Holdings

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $146.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for PDD Holdings, targeting a price of $165. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Neutral rating for PDD Holdings, targeting a price of $141. * An analyst from New Street Research downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $120. * An analyst from Benchmark downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $160.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for PDD Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.