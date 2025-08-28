Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in First Solar

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on First Solar.

Looking at options history for First Solar FSLR we detected 23 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 34% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $371,295 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $1,327,806.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $300.0 for First Solar over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for First Solar's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across First Solar's significant trades, within a strike price range of $120.0 to $300.0, over the past month.

First Solar Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSLR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/05/25 $8.8 $8.5 $8.8 $192.50 $234.9K 401 400 FSLR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $9.25 $8.85 $9.05 $250.00 $181.0K 8.5K 1.2K FSLR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $9.2 $8.65 $8.95 $300.00 $178.9K 5.0K 1.0K FSLR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $39.45 $38.65 $38.65 $200.00 $143.0K 119 37 FSLR CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/05/25 $3.1 $2.51 $2.95 $205.00 $118.0K 127 857

About First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

Having examined the options trading patterns of First Solar, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of First Solar

With a volume of 1,325,659, the price of FSLR is up 2.89% at $196.76.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for First Solar

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $240.21.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for First Solar, targeting a price of $222. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Guggenheim continues to hold a Buy rating for First Solar, targeting a price of $287. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for First Solar, targeting a price of $203. * An analyst from GLJ Research has decided to maintain their Buy rating on First Solar, which currently sits at a price target of $214. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on First Solar with a target price of $275.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.