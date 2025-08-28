10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/29/25 $340.00 $30.9K 15.0K 88.1K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $130.00 $52.2K 25.1K 6.9K NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $6.00 $122.0K 4.1K 2.5K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/12/25 $230.00 $40.3K 4.2K 1.8K GME PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/27 $55.00 $66.4K 498 1.0K DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $50.00 $40.8K 18.1K 857 CZR PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $22.00 $101.4K 103 650 GAP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $21.00 $42.8K 1.3K 630 SN CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $125.00 $111.7K 263 405 NKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/27 $52.50 $105.0K 956 250

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on August 29, 2025. Parties traded 182 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $169.0 per contract. There were 15036 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 88197 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 22 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.2K, with a price of $261.0 per contract. There were 25112 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6978 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO NIO, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $122.0K, with a price of $61.0 per contract. There were 4156 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2533 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on September 12, 2025. This event was a transfer of 74 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.3K, with a price of $545.0 per contract. There were 4200 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1846 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME GME, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 841 day(s) on December 17, 2027. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.4K, with a price of $3320.0 per contract. There were 498 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1079 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG DKNG, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 141 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 102 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.8K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 18163 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 857 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CZR CZR, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 204 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 650 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $101.4K, with a price of $156.0 per contract. There were 103 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 650 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GAP GAP, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 22 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.8K, with a price of $107.0 per contract. There were 1316 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 630 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SN SN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 50 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 399 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $111.7K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 263 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 405 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE NKE, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 841 day(s) on December 17, 2027. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 62 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.0K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 956 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

