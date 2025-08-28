Super Micro Computer's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Super Micro Computer SMCI.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SMCI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 39 uncommon options trades for Super Micro Computer.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 51% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $790,204, and 27 are calls, for a total amount of $2,655,001.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $3.0 to $90.0 for Super Micro Computer during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Super Micro Computer options trades today is 4840.75 with a total volume of 13,448.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Super Micro Computer's big money trades within a strike price range of $3.0 to $90.0 over the last 30 days.

Super Micro Computer Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $5.55 $5.4 $5.54 $74.00 $1.0M 213 1.9K SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/27 $24.95 $23.4 $25.7 $30.00 $257.0K 124 100 SMCI PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $46.0 $45.85 $45.89 $90.00 $229.4K 333 103 SMCI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $1.47 $1.45 $1.47 $35.00 $150.9K 4.8K 1.0K SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $4.0 $3.9 $4.0 $90.00 $112.8K 22.9K 292

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data centers, Big Data, high-performance computing, and the "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade, and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular, and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

In light of the recent options history for Super Micro Computer, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Super Micro Computer

With a trading volume of 12,396,863, the price of SMCI is up by 0.42%, reaching $44.95.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 68 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Super Micro Computer

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $39.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Super Micro Computer, which currently sits at a price target of $27. * An analyst from Wedbush downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $30. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on Super Micro Computer with a target price of $45. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Super Micro Computer, targeting a price of $45. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Hold rating for Super Micro Computer, targeting a price of $50.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.