What the Options Market Tells Us About D-Wave Quantum

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on D-Wave Quantum. Our analysis of options history for D-Wave Quantum QBTS revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 62% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $124,716, and 4 were calls, valued at $188,590.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $16.0 to $20.0 for D-Wave Quantum over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of D-Wave Quantum stands at 3458.17, with a total volume reaching 5,074.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in D-Wave Quantum, situated within the strike price corridor from $16.0 to $20.0, throughout the last 30 days.

D-Wave Quantum 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QBTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/12/25 $0.6 $0.52 $0.53 $17.00 $78.4K 3.5K 1.5K QBTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/12/25 $0.61 $0.58 $0.61 $17.00 $45.7K 3.5K 2.2K QBTS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $6.7 $6.65 $6.7 $17.00 $34.8K 3.6K 86 QBTS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.7 $4.65 $4.65 $18.00 $32.5K 5.5K 307 QBTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $1.62 $1.58 $1.61 $17.00 $32.3K 3.3K 371

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc is in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services, and it is the commercial supplier of quantum computers and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. It delivers customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. Its annealing quantum computers are accessible through the company's LeapTM cloud service.

In light of the recent options history for D-Wave Quantum, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of D-Wave Quantum

With a trading volume of 17,825,120, the price of QBTS is up by 5.94%, reaching $16.14.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 77 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for D-Wave Quantum

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $22.67.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on D-Wave Quantum with a target price of $22. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Benchmark lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $20. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Stifel lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $26.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for D-Wave Quantum with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.