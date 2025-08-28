Looking At Dell Technologies's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Dell Technologies DELL, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DELL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 39 extraordinary options activities for Dell Technologies. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 53% leaning bullish and 38% bearish. Among these notable options, 19 are puts, totaling $771,964, and 20 are calls, amounting to $1,281,695.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $80.0 to $165.0 for Dell Technologies during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dell Technologies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dell Technologies's whale activity within a strike price range from $80.0 to $165.0 in the last 30 days.

Dell Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DELL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $15.1 $14.7 $14.7 $135.00 $260.3K 3.4K 183 DELL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $11.15 $10.75 $11.15 $150.00 $165.0K 2.9K 4 DELL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $36.75 $35.05 $36.8 $100.00 $91.9K 404 0 DELL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $8.85 $8.85 $8.85 $135.00 $88.5K 4.4K 45 DELL CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/05/25 $7.35 $6.9 $7.0 $133.00 $70.0K 82 101

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises. It is focused on premium and commercial personal computers and enterprise on-premises data center hardware. It holds top-three market shares in its core markets of personal computers, peripheral displays, mainstream servers, and external storage. Dell has a robust ecosystem of component and assembly partners, and also relies heavily on channel partners to fulfill its sales.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Dell Technologies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Dell Technologies

With a trading volume of 2,601,210, the price of DELL is up by 0.27%, reaching $132.86.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 0 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Dell Technologies

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $154.67.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Dell Technologies, maintaining a target price of $160. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Dell Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $144. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Dell Technologies with a target price of $160.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Dell Technologies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.