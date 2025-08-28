Royal Caribbean Gr's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Royal Caribbean Gr. Our analysis of options history for Royal Caribbean Gr RCL revealed 15 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 46% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $623,668, and 6 were calls, valued at $183,396.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $90.0 to $455.0 for Royal Caribbean Gr during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Royal Caribbean Gr's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Royal Caribbean Gr's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $90.0 to $455.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Royal Caribbean Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $13.15 $12.75 $12.75 $350.00 $191.2K 283 159 RCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $35.9 $35.85 $35.9 $370.00 $125.6K 22 42 RCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $40.35 $37.9 $39.27 $380.00 $65.6K 1 16 RCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $39.95 $38.7 $39.95 $380.00 $59.9K 1 31 RCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $8.45 $8.25 $8.35 $370.00 $50.1K 1.1K 104

About Royal Caribbean Gr

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company by revenues, operating 68 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The selection of brands in the portfolio allows Royal to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in 2021 and plans to launch its new Celebrity River Cruise brand in 2027.

Where Is Royal Caribbean Gr Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 405,086, the price of RCL is down 0.0% at $359.07.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Royal Caribbean Gr

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $390.8.

* An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, maintaining a target price of $353. * An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, maintaining a target price of $420. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $367. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Royal Caribbean Gr, targeting a price of $399. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Tigress Financial continues to hold a Buy rating for Royal Caribbean Gr, targeting a price of $415.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.