A Closer Look at TeraWulf's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on TeraWulf WULF.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WULF, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for TeraWulf.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 64% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $311,982, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $386,504.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $7.0 to $14.0 for TeraWulf over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of TeraWulf stands at 12090.7, with a total volume reaching 18,230.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in TeraWulf, situated within the strike price corridor from $7.0 to $14.0, throughout the last 30 days.

TeraWulf 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WULF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/10/25 $0.5 $0.42 $0.42 $8.00 $153.9K 0 3.7K WULF PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.05 $3.0 $3.05 $11.00 $90.5K 674 297 WULF CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/05/25 $2.37 $2.34 $2.37 $7.00 $71.1K 1.5K 301 WULF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/12/25 $0.43 $0.41 $0.43 $10.00 $55.9K 4.3K 1.4K WULF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/10/25 $0.5 $0.42 $0.42 $8.00 $39.4K 0 5.1K

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc is a digital asset technology company that is engaged in digital infrastructure and sustainable energy development. It is involved in supporting environmentally conscious bitcoin mining operations by developing and operating facilities within the United States. The company's bitcoin mining facilities are powered by clean, affordable, and reliable energy sources. Its primary source of revenue stems from the mining of bitcoin conducted at the company's mining facility sites. Additionally, the company occasionally generates revenue through the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities.

In light of the recent options history for TeraWulf, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is TeraWulf Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 15,983,805, the price of WULF is up 1.64% at $9.28.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days.

Expert Opinions on TeraWulf

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $13.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Northland Capital Markets continues to hold a Outperform rating for TeraWulf, targeting a price of $15. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Roth Capital keeps a Buy rating on TeraWulf with a target price of $12. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on TeraWulf, maintaining a target price of $12. * An analyst from B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on TeraWulf, which currently sits at a price target of $14. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald persists with their Overweight rating on TeraWulf, maintaining a target price of $14.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for TeraWulf with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.