Spotlight on BILL Holdings: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on BILL Holdings. Our analysis of options history for BILL Holdings BILL revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $344,075, and 7 were calls, valued at $650,215.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $35.0 to $43.5 for BILL Holdings during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for BILL Holdings options trades today is 707.67 with a total volume of 6,024.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for BILL Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $35.0 to $43.5 over the last 30 days.

BILL Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BILL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/05/25 $7.8 $7.2 $7.32 $39.50 $328.6K 462 461 BILL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $2.2 $2.05 $2.2 $35.00 $176.1K 16 806 BILL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/29/25 $7.5 $7.4 $7.5 $39.50 $111.0K 413 170 BILL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $13.8 $13.3 $13.4 $42.50 $67.0K 279 150 BILL PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $0.95 $0.9 $0.91 $35.00 $54.6K 254 1.6K

About BILL Holdings

BILL Holdings Inc is a provider of software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments and spend and expense management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, enable businesses to easily connect with their suppliers or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows and improve back office efficiency. Initial Public Offering and Follow-on Offering.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding BILL Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

BILL Holdings's Current Market Status

With a volume of 4,788,929, the price of BILL is up 13.61% at $47.3.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for BILL Holdings

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $58.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $75. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their In-Line rating on BILL Holdings, maintaining a target price of $48. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods continues to hold a Market Perform rating for BILL Holdings, targeting a price of $46. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on BILL Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $75. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $50.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

