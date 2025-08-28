A Closer Look at Meta Platforms's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Meta Platforms META.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with META, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 50 uncommon options trades for Meta Platforms.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 48%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 20 are puts, for a total amount of $2,290,381, and 30 are calls, for a total amount of $3,370,829.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $5.0 to $870.0 for Meta Platforms during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Meta Platforms stands at 1866.94, with a total volume reaching 13,266.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Meta Platforms, situated within the strike price corridor from $5.0 to $870.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $67.0 $66.2 $67.0 $700.00 $1.0M 594 150 META CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $745.3 $742.65 $744.4 $5.00 $744.4K 2.0K 10 META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $98.95 $98.35 $98.55 $750.00 $423.7K 9.0K 102 META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $348.35 $336.45 $341.7 $420.00 $306.5K 148 0 META CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $335.15 $329.1 $332.78 $420.00 $299.0K 284 0

About Meta Platforms

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Meta Platforms, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Meta Platforms

With a trading volume of 2,029,119, the price of META is up by 0.39%, reaching $750.26.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 62 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Meta Platforms

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $858.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Meta Platforms, maintaining a target price of $840. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Meta Platforms with a target price of $811. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $870. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Meta Platforms with a target price of $897. * An analyst from Guggenheim persists with their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, maintaining a target price of $875.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Meta Platforms options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.