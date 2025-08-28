A Closer Look at Cloudflare's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Cloudflare NET.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NET, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Cloudflare.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $92,788, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $300,012.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $75.0 to $290.0 for Cloudflare over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cloudflare options trades today is 291.22 with a total volume of 384.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cloudflare's big money trades within a strike price range of $75.0 to $290.0 over the last 30 days.

Cloudflare Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NET CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $139.9 $137.45 $139.11 $75.00 $97.3K 122 7 NET CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $108.9 $106.65 $108.88 $105.00 $54.4K 181 5 NET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/05/25 $6.25 $5.6 $5.87 $210.00 $47.1K 348 117 NET CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $93.0 $90.05 $90.7 $120.00 $45.3K 898 5 NET PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/05/25 $5.7 $4.9 $5.26 $210.00 $37.4K 107 184

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare is a software company based in San Francisco, California, that offers security and web performance offerings by utilizing a distributed, serverless content delivery network, or CDN. The firm's edge computing platform, Workers, leverages this network by providing clients the ability to deploy, and execute code without maintaining servers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Cloudflare, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Cloudflare

With a trading volume of 704,160, the price of NET is up by 3.46%, reaching $212.34.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 70 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Cloudflare

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $209.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Cloudflare, targeting a price of $230. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Cloudflare with a target price of $255. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Neutral rating on Cloudflare with a target price of $224. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Cloudflare, which currently sits at a price target of $228. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Guggenheim continues to hold a Sell rating for Cloudflare, targeting a price of $111.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Cloudflare, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.