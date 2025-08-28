This Is What Whales Are Betting On Monday.Com

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Monday.Com MNDY, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in MNDY often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Monday.Com. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 50% bullish and 37% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $114,000, and 7 calls, totaling $1,176,037.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $200.0 for Monday.Com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Monday.Com's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Monday.Com's significant trades, within a strike price range of $150.0 to $200.0, over the past month.

Monday.Com Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MNDY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $30.5 $30.4 $30.5 $185.00 $594.7K 197 195 MNDY CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/15/26 $30.7 $29.3 $30.7 $200.00 $181.1K 77 105 MNDY CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/15/26 $30.7 $28.9 $30.7 $200.00 $141.2K 77 0 MNDY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/15/26 $32.1 $29.4 $30.7 $200.00 $125.8K 77 105 MNDY PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $1.05 $0.8 $0.95 $150.00 $114.0K 2.4K 408

About Monday.Com

Monday.com is a provider of work management software delivered via a cloud-based software-as-a-service, or SaaS model. The firm's solutions offer flexible and highly customizable tools to digitize business processes across countless use cases. Monday's offering supports workflow management across departments, real-time visibility and accountability, and automation capabilities. Monday also offers prepackaged CRM and DevOps management solutions, in addition to standalone survey and digital whiteboard tools. As of 2023, Monday served over 225,000 customers in more than 200 countries.

In light of the recent options history for Monday.Com, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Monday.Com Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 274,292, with MNDY's price up by 1.18%, positioned at $183.94.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 74 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Monday.Com

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $249.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Monday.Com options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.