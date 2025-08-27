Behind the Scenes of Arista Networks's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Arista Networks ANET, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ANET usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 28 extraordinary options activities for Arista Networks. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 42% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 15 are puts, totaling $1,739,307, and 13 are calls, amounting to $1,281,188.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $80.0 and $165.0 for Arista Networks, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Arista Networks's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Arista Networks's significant trades, within a strike price range of $80.0 to $165.0, over the past month.

Arista Networks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANET PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.9 $4.7 $4.87 $110.00 $971.8K 591 2.0K ANET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $13.0 $12.1 $12.75 $165.00 $415.9K 656 327 ANET CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $12.8 $12.2 $12.7 $165.00 $290.8K 656 556 ANET CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $12.7 $12.5 $12.7 $165.00 $127.0K 656 557 ANET PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $15.2 $15.0 $15.0 $140.00 $106.5K 179 74

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is a networking equipment provider that primarily sells Ethernet switches and software to data centers. Its marquee product is its extensible operating system, or EOS, that runs a single image across every single one of its devices. The firm operates as one reportable segment. It has steadily gained market share since its founding in 2004, with a focus on high-speed applications. Arista counts Microsoft and Meta Platforms as its largest customers and derives roughly three quarters of its sales from North America.

In light of the recent options history for Arista Networks, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Arista Networks

With a volume of 4,629,748, the price of ANET is down -0.55% at $133.53.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days.

Expert Opinions on Arista Networks

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $145.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Arista Networks with a target price of $150. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Arista Networks, targeting a price of $125. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Arista Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $151. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Arista Networks, targeting a price of $155. * An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on Arista Networks, maintaining a target price of $145.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Arista Networks, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.