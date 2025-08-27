Check Out What Whales Are Doing With TEM

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Tempus AI TEM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TEM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 28 uncommon options trades for Tempus AI.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 28% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $945,458, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $842,782.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $35.0 and $100.0 for Tempus AI, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tempus AI's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tempus AI's whale trades within a strike price range from $35.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Tempus AI 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.6 $6.5 $6.5 $60.00 $449.1K 1.1K 728 TEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $40.0 $39.3 $39.5 $35.00 $173.8K 1.2K 44 TEM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $5.4 $5.2 $5.2 $45.00 $157.5K 243 318 TEM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $10.5 $10.3 $10.3 $70.00 $103.3K 3.5K 104 TEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $10.5 $10.4 $10.4 $70.00 $93.6K 3.5K 195

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company. It has built the Tempus Platform, which comprises both a technology platform to free healthcare data from silos and an operating system to make the resulting data useful. Its Intelligent Diagnostics use AI, including generative AI, to make laboratory tests more accurate, tailored, and personal.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Tempus AI, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Tempus AI

Currently trading with a volume of 5,985,598, the TEM's price is down by -3.79%, now at $73.41.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 68 days.

Expert Opinions on Tempus AI

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $76.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BTIG continues to hold a Buy rating for Tempus AI, targeting a price of $85. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Tempus AI, targeting a price of $68.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.