Lam Research's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Lam Research. Our analysis of options history for Lam Research LRCX revealed 16 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 56% of traders were bullish, while 31% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $618,750, and 9 were calls, valued at $837,157.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $51.0 to $114.0 for Lam Research over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Lam Research's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Lam Research's significant trades, within a strike price range of $51.0 to $114.0, over the past month.

Lam Research Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LRCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.3 $7.15 $7.28 $100.00 $273.0K 2.7K 502 LRCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.4 $5.05 $5.4 $114.00 $256.0K 436 500 LRCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.25 $11.1 $11.2 $100.00 $132.1K 2.6K 120 LRCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $21.3 $21.15 $21.3 $82.00 $95.8K 1.7K 49 LRCX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.3 $7.25 $7.25 $100.00 $90.6K 2.7K 127

About Lam Research

Lam Research is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment manufacturers in the world. It specializes in deposition and etch, which entail the buildup of layers on a semiconductor and the subsequent selective removal of patterns from each layer. Lam holds the top market share in etch and holds the clear second share in deposition. It is more exposed to memory chipmakers for DRAM and NAND chips. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC, Samsung, Intel, and Micron.

In light of the recent options history for Lam Research, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Lam Research

With a volume of 4,235,509, the price of LRCX is down -0.24% at $103.39.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

Expert Opinions on Lam Research

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $110.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

