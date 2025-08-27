Decoding Lockheed Martin's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Lockheed Martin. Our analysis of options history for Lockheed Martin LMT revealed 18 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $153,770, and 16 were calls, valued at $3,014,148.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $220.0 to $580.0 for Lockheed Martin over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lockheed Martin's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lockheed Martin's whale activity within a strike price range from $220.0 to $580.0 in the last 30 days.

Lockheed Martin 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LMT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $39.3 $38.0 $38.6 $460.00 $1.1M 341 0 LMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $36.2 $35.9 $35.9 $440.00 $832.8K 423 235 LMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $16.6 $15.3 $15.76 $475.00 $157.2K 234 100 LMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $7.6 $6.5 $6.5 $460.00 $130.0K 1.8K 234 LMT PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $53.3 $49.9 $49.9 $490.00 $114.7K 108 25

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is the world's largest defense contractor and has dominated the Western market for high-end fighter aircraft since it won the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program in 2001. Aeronautics is Lockheed's largest segment, which derives upward of two-thirds of its revenue from the F-35. Lockheed's remaining segments are rotary and mission systems, mainly encompassing the Sikorsky helicopter business; missiles and fire control, which creates missiles and missile defense systems; and space systems, which produces satellites and receives equity income from the United Launch Alliance joint venture.

Current Position of Lockheed Martin

With a volume of 792,175, the price of LMT is down -0.04% at $455.28.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

Expert Opinions on Lockheed Martin

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $480.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Lockheed Martin, which currently sits at a price target of $480.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Lockheed Martin, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.