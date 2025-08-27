What the Options Market Tells Us About AppLovin

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on AppLovin. Our analysis of options history for AppLovin APP revealed 82 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 29% of traders were bullish, while 52% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 25 were puts, with a value of $1,570,464, and 57 were calls, valued at $3,624,097.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $77.5 and $560.0 for AppLovin, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for AppLovin's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across AppLovin's significant trades, within a strike price range of $77.5 to $560.0, over the past month.

AppLovin Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APP CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/27 $170.7 $163.1 $163.1 $460.00 $244.6K 27 15 APP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $55.4 $54.8 $55.4 $460.00 $232.7K 38 45 APP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/05/25 $11.8 $11.7 $11.8 $475.00 $162.8K 241 489 APP CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $102.6 $100.8 $102.6 $520.00 $143.6K 2 28 APP CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $126.8 $126.8 $126.8 $500.00 $139.4K 89 11

About AppLovin

AppLovin is a vertically integrated advertising technology company that acts as a demand-side platform for advertisers, a supply-side platform for publishers, and an exchange facilitating transactions between the two. About 80% of AppLovin's revenue comes from the DSP, AppDiscovery, while the remainder comes from the SSP, Max. AppLovin's primary tool for future growth is AXON 2, which is an ad optimizer operating within the DSP that allows advertisers to place ads according to specified return thresholds.

Having examined the options trading patterns of AppLovin, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

AppLovin's Current Market Status

With a volume of 2,261,817, the price of APP is down -0.11% at $468.82.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On AppLovin

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $469.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for AppLovin, targeting a price of $425. * An analyst from Scotiabank persists with their Sector Outperform rating on AppLovin, maintaining a target price of $450. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on AppLovin, maintaining a target price of $500. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on AppLovin, maintaining a target price of $480. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on AppLovin with a target price of $491.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.