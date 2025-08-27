Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Carvana

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Carvana.

Looking at options history for Carvana CVNA we detected 29 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $714,774 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $1,650,434.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $135.0 to $450.0 for Carvana over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Carvana's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Carvana's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $135.0 to $450.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Carvana Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $6.1 $5.4 $6.09 $410.00 $610.0K 3.5K 2.0K CVNA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/05/25 $5.65 $4.9 $5.25 $387.50 $522.2K 8 612 CVNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/12/25 $6.55 $6.45 $6.5 $350.00 $196.9K 328 207 CVNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $17.65 $16.5 $16.5 $370.00 $115.5K 293 0 CVNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/05/25 $3.55 $3.45 $3.5 $350.00 $87.9K 402 256

About Carvana

Carvana Co is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company derives revenue from used vehicle sales, wholesale vehicle sales and other sales and revenues. The other sales and revenues include sales of loans originated and sold in securitization transactions or to financing partners, commissions received on VSCs and sales of GAP waiver coverage. The foundation of the business is retail vehicle unit sales. This drives the majority of the revenue and allows the company to capture additional revenue streams associated with financing, VSCs, auto insurance and GAP waiver coverage, as well as trade-in vehicles.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Carvana, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Carvana Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 661,446, the price of CVNA is down by -0.15%, reaching $371.65.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 63 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Carvana

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $432.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Carvana, targeting a price of $460. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their In-Line rating on Carvana, which currently sits at a price target of $370. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Carvana, maintaining a target price of $425. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Carvana, which currently sits at a price target of $415. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Carvana, which currently sits at a price target of $490.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Carvana with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.