Okta's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Okta OKTA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with OKTA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 uncommon options trades for Okta.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $287,377, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $1,019,069.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $82.5 to $110.0 for Okta during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Okta's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Okta's whale trades within a strike price range from $82.5 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

Okta 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OKTA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/27 $29.95 $29.05 $29.07 $90.00 $377.2K 517 134 OKTA PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $11.3 $10.8 $10.8 $90.00 $98.2K 4.8K 0 OKTA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $29.35 $28.5 $29.25 $90.00 $87.7K 517 234 OKTA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $17.25 $16.8 $16.8 $97.50 $60.4K 22 58 OKTA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $21.8 $19.15 $19.54 $100.00 $58.6K 1.0K 0

About Okta

Okta is a cloud-native security company that focuses on identity and access management. The San Francisco-based firm went public in 2017 and focuses on two key client stakeholder groups: workforces and customers. Okta's workforce offerings enable a company's employees to securely access its cloud-based and on-premises resources. The firm's customer offerings allow its clients' customers to securely access the client's applications.

Where Is Okta Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 10,882,197, with OKTA's price up by 2.65%, positioned at $93.99.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 97 days.

Expert Opinions on Okta

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $111.0.

* An analyst from Guggenheim has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $138. * An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Okta, which currently sits at a price target of $112. * An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Okta, which currently sits at a price target of $100. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Okta, targeting a price of $100. * An analyst from Scotiabank has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Okta, which currently sits at a price target of $105.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.