10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LUV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $37.50 $52.0K 2.9K 1.2K ALK CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $65.00 $110.4K 697 640 JCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $110.00 $107.5K 2.8K 471 GE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/05/25 $270.00 $31.9K 132 130 UPS CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $95.00 $25.4K 5.5K 116 BA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $215.00 $48.2K 70 25 RKLB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $32.00 $26.4K 1.4K 15 GEV PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $590.00 $25.5K 170 13 GD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $270.00 $54.8K 124 10 AVAV CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $210.00 $46.9K 34 8

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For LUV LUV, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 51 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1183 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.0K, with a price of $44.0 per contract. There were 2972 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1236 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ALK ALK, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 51 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $110.4K, with a price of $276.0 per contract. There were 697 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 640 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JCI JCI, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 430 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 48 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $107.5K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 2877 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 471 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GE GE, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on September 5, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.9K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 132 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 130 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPS UPS, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 86 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 5543 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 116 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA BA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 478 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 24 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.2K, with a price of $2010.0 per contract. There were 70 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RKLB RKLB, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 142 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $1765.0 per contract. There were 1417 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GEV GEV, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 51 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $590.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $2555.0 per contract. There were 170 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GD GD, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.8K, with a price of $5485.0 per contract. There were 124 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVAV AVAV, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 142 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 8 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.9K, with a price of $5872.0 per contract. There were 34 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.