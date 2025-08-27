Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Seagate Technology Hldgs

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Seagate Technology Hldgs. Our analysis of options history for Seagate Technology Hldgs STX revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 55% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $1,189,300, and 2 were calls, valued at $243,364.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $165.0 to $200.0 for Seagate Technology Hldgs over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Seagate Technology Hldgs's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Seagate Technology Hldgs's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $165.0 to $200.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Seagate Technology Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STX PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $33.5 $31.7 $32.0 $185.00 $640.0K 0 200 STX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $8.6 $8.3 $8.6 $165.00 $301.0K 154 380 STX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.4 $7.0 $7.4 $195.00 $178.3K 783 246 STX PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $25.8 $24.5 $25.8 $180.00 $72.2K 1 39 STX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.6 $6.5 $6.5 $200.00 $65.0K 232 101

About Seagate Technology Hldgs

Seagate Technology is a leading supplier of hard disk drives for data storage to the enterprise and consumer markets. It forms a practical duopoly in the market with its chief rival, Western Digital; they are both vertically integrated.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Seagate Technology Hldgs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Seagate Technology Hldgs Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 1,066,231, the STX's price is up by 1.51%, now at $167.74.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 55 days.

Expert Opinions on Seagate Technology Hldgs

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $151.6.

* An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Negative rating on Seagate Technology Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $80. * An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Seagate Technology Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $165. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Buy rating on Seagate Technology Hldgs with a target price of $200. * An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Seagate Technology Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $188. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Seagate Technology Hldgs, targeting a price of $125.

