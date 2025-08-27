Looking At Kinross Gold's Recent Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Kinross Gold KGC, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in KGC often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Kinross Gold. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 63% bullish and 27% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $30,681, and 10 calls, totaling $498,209.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $4.0 and $30.0 for Kinross Gold, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Kinross Gold's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Kinross Gold's whale activity within a strike price range from $4.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Kinross Gold 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KGC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $0.59 $0.56 $0.56 $26.00 $107.9K 2.5K 54 KGC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.3 $8.3 $8.3 $12.00 $83.0K 4.2K 100 KGC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $16.15 $15.1 $16.05 $4.00 $48.1K 204 30 KGC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $7.45 $7.4 $7.4 $13.00 $45.8K 55 100 KGC CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $2.04 $1.91 $2.04 $21.00 $40.8K 279 202

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based gold producer, producing roughly 2.1 million gold equivalent ounces in 2024. The company had about a decade of gold reserves at the end of 2024. It operates mines in the Americas and West Africa after selling its low-cost Russian operations in 2022 in response to the invasion of Ukraine. The company has historically used acquisitions to fuel expansion into new regions and production growth. In 2022, Kinross purchased the Great Bear project in Canada. If developed as we think likely, it could produce an average of more than 500,000 ounces of gold per year for at least a decade, with its unit cash costs likely in the first quartile of the industry cost curve.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Kinross Gold, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Kinross Gold

With a trading volume of 6,344,192, the price of KGC is down by -0.74%, reaching $20.08.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 69 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Kinross Gold

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $23.83.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from UBS lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $20. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Kinross Gold, which currently sits at a price target of $29. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from CIBC continues to hold a Outperformer rating for Kinross Gold, targeting a price of $22.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Kinross Gold options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.