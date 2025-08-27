What the Options Market Tells Us About CrowdStrike Holdings

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRWD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 103 uncommon options trades for CrowdStrike Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 42 are puts, for a total amount of $2,101,188, and 61 are calls, for a total amount of $5,740,048.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $250.0 to $740.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for CrowdStrike Holdings options trades today is 522.3 with a total volume of 12,657.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for CrowdStrike Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $250.0 to $740.0 over the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/18/26 $41.15 $38.95 $40.45 $540.00 $150.3K 76 37 CRWD PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $58.9 $58.5 $58.9 $430.00 $117.8K 398 22 CRWD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $131.0 $129.3 $130.05 $550.00 $117.0K 38 9 CRWD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $41.25 $40.5 $40.95 $395.00 $114.6K 203 29 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $55.2 $55.1 $55.2 $440.00 $110.4K 10 20

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

Having examined the options trading patterns of CrowdStrike Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of CrowdStrike Holdings

Currently trading with a volume of 2,007,545, the CRWD's price is up by 1.66%, now at $424.52.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days.

Expert Opinions on CrowdStrike Holdings

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $453.33.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for CrowdStrike Holdings, targeting a price of $460. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a In-Line rating for CrowdStrike Holdings, targeting a price of $425. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $475.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for CrowdStrike Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.