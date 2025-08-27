Looking At Centene's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Centene.

Looking at options history for Centene CNC we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $152,225 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $404,585.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.5 to $35.0 for Centene over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Centene's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Centene's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $22.5 to $35.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Centene Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CNC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.0 $1.85 $1.97 $35.00 $78.8K 9.1K 402 CNC PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/05/25 $0.8 $0.7 $0.76 $29.00 $76.5K 80 1.0K CNC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $0.95 $0.9 $0.95 $30.00 $71.2K 10.9K 1.3K CNC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.75 $2.7 $2.75 $32.50 $50.0K 2.8K 183 CNC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $0.95 $0.85 $0.95 $30.00 $47.5K 10.9K 91

About Centene

Centene is a managed care organization that focuses on government-sponsored healthcare plans, including Medicaid, Medicare, and the individual exchanges. Centene served 22 million medical members as of December 2024, mostly in Medicaid (about 60% of membership), the individual exchanges (about 20%), and Medicare (about 5%). The company also has a military contract and provides Medicare Part D pharmaceutical plans.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Centene, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Centene Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 2,727,434, the price of CNC is down by -0.73%, reaching $28.45.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 58 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Centene

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $32.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Centene with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.