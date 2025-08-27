What the Options Market Tells Us About Zscaler

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Zscaler.

Looking at options history for Zscaler ZS we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $113,174 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $175,796.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $190.0 and $360.0 for Zscaler, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Zscaler stands at 382.14, with a total volume reaching 176.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Zscaler, situated within the strike price corridor from $190.0 to $360.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Zscaler Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZS CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $20.55 $20.35 $20.55 $270.00 $51.3K 102 25 ZS CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $12.35 $12.3 $12.3 $300.00 $38.1K 1.2K 73 ZS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $14.95 $14.8 $14.8 $270.00 $31.0K 1.1K 22 ZS CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $12.55 $12.35 $12.35 $300.00 $30.8K 1.2K 42 ZS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $56.7 $56.35 $56.7 $280.00 $28.3K 59 5

About Zscaler

Zscaler is a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, firm focusing on providing cloud-native cybersecurity solutions to primarily enterprise customers. Zscaler's offerings can be broadly partitioned into Zscaler Internet Access, which provides secure access to external applications, and Zscaler Private Access, which provides secure access to internal applications. The firm is headquartered in San Jose, California, and went public in 2018.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Zscaler, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Zscaler Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 200,895, the price of ZS is up by 0.71%, reaching $269.58.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 6 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Zscaler

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $287.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Zscaler with a target price of $300. * In a cautious move, an analyst from B. Riley Securities downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $275.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Zscaler, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.