A Closer Look at Booking Holdings's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Booking Holdings BKNG, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BKNG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 25 extraordinary options activities for Booking Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 20% bearish. Among these notable options, 18 are puts, totaling $533,845, and 7 are calls, amounting to $399,275.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $4800.0 to $5800.0 for Booking Holdings over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Booking Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Booking Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $4800.0 to $5800.0 in the last 30 days.

Booking Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $1275.7 $1255.3 $1255.3 $5480.00 $125.5K 22 1 BKNG PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/29/25 $144.9 $140.0 $140.0 $5800.00 $70.0K 11 5 BKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/05/25 $224.3 $192.7 $208.5 $5475.00 $62.5K 0 3 BKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $577.9 $552.6 $566.05 $5800.00 $56.6K 35 12 BKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $577.9 $552.0 $565.5 $5800.00 $56.5K 35 11

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, Rentalcars.com, Kayak, and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

In light of the recent options history for Booking Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Booking Holdings

With a volume of 25,176, the price of BKNG is down 0.0% at $5705.68.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

Expert Opinions on Booking Holdings

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $6202.6.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Booking Holdings, targeting a price of $6363. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on Booking Holdings with a target price of $6500. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Booking Holdings, targeting a price of $6250. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Booking Holdings, targeting a price of $6000. * An analyst from Wedbush downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $5900.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Booking Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.