Behind the Scenes of Advanced Micro Devices's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Advanced Micro Devices. Our analysis of options history for Advanced Micro Devices AMD revealed 15 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 60% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $197,927, and 9 were calls, valued at $545,581.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $145.0 to $180.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Advanced Micro Devices stands at 7984.12, with a total volume reaching 34,357.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Advanced Micro Devices, situated within the strike price corridor from $145.0 to $180.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/29/25 $5.1 $5.1 $5.1 $162.50 $128.0K 3.2K 613 AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/26/25 $8.1 $6.7 $7.85 $167.50 $95.7K 1.1K 122 AMD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/29/25 $2.65 $2.62 $2.63 $167.50 $66.9K 8.1K 5.8K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/29/25 $2.41 $2.41 $2.41 $167.50 $60.7K 8.1K 4.4K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/29/25 $4.05 $3.9 $3.9 $165.00 $53.4K 10.7K 18

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units and graphics processing units used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as data center and automotive.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Advanced Micro Devices, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Advanced Micro Devices

Currently trading with a volume of 4,721,312, the AMD's price is down by -0.96%, now at $165.02.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 62 days.

Expert Opinions on Advanced Micro Devices

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $182.6.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Advanced Micro Devices, targeting a price of $180. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Advanced Micro Devices, targeting a price of $185. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Advanced Micro Devices, maintaining a target price of $168. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Advanced Micro Devices, targeting a price of $190. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

