Reddit Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Reddit RDDT, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RDDT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Reddit. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 54% leaning bullish and 36% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $62,690, and 9 are calls, amounting to $828,533.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $200.0 to $355.0 for Reddit during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Reddit's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Reddit's significant trades, within a strike price range of $200.0 to $355.0, over the past month.

Reddit Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RDDT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/26/25 $8.0 $7.95 $8.0 $240.00 $205.6K 439 12 RDDT CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $38.4 $37.2 $38.4 $210.00 $192.0K 1.0K 0 RDDT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $37.2 $35.75 $37.2 $210.00 $159.9K 1.0K 100 RDDT CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $7.95 $7.65 $7.65 $240.00 $76.5K 1.5K 47 RDDT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $20.4 $19.25 $19.78 $250.00 $63.3K 1.4K 32

About Reddit

Reddit is a social media platform where users can engage in conversations, explore, and create communities centered around their interests. Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit has evolved into a vast network of user-generated content organized into specialized forums known as "subreddits." The platform's unique community-driven model relies on volunteer moderators to manage content and maintain subreddit guidelines. Reddit generates revenue through advertising, Premium Memberships, and data licensing agreements.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Reddit, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Reddit

With a volume of 787,599, the price of RDDT is down -1.18% at $216.84.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

Expert Opinions on Reddit

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $215.0.

* An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Reddit, which currently sits at a price target of $190. * An analyst from Raymond James downgraded its action to Strong Buy with a price target of $225. * An analyst from Guggenheim has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Reddit, which currently sits at a price target of $215. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for Reddit, targeting a price of $215. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Reddit with a target price of $230.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

