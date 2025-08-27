Spotlight on Oklo: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Oklo. Our analysis of options history for Oklo OKLO revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $195,390, and 3 were calls, valued at $565,100.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $25.0 to $76.0 for Oklo over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Oklo's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Oklo's significant trades, within a strike price range of $25.0 to $76.0, over the past month.

Oklo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OKLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $6.05 $5.75 $6.05 $74.00 $363.0K 705 600 OKLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $5.95 $5.65 $5.9 $75.00 $177.0K 22.2K 83 OKLO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $28.6 $27.6 $28.6 $75.00 $57.2K 117 0 OKLO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $28.7 $28.15 $26.15 $75.00 $53.3K 117 40 OKLO PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/05/25 $5.2 $4.7 $5.2 $76.00 $32.2K 131 65

About Oklo

Oklo Inc is developing advanced fission power plants to provide clean, reliable, and affordable energy at scale. It is pursuing two complementary tracks to address this demand: providing reliable, commercial-scale energy to customers; and selling used nuclear fuel recycling services to the U.S. market. The Company plans to commercialize its liquid metal fast reactor technology with the Aurora powerhouse product line. The first commercial Aurora powerhouse is designed to produce up to 15 megawatts of electricity (MWe) on both recycled nuclear fuel and fresh fuel.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Oklo, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Oklo

Trading volume stands at 1,495,457, with OKLO's price up by 0.38%, positioned at $74.59.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 78 days.

What The Experts Say On Oklo

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $81.4.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. keeps a Buy rating on Oklo with a target price of $90. * An analyst from Wedbush has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $80. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wedbush continues to hold a Outperform rating for Oklo, targeting a price of $80. * An analyst from UBS has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $65. * An analyst from B of A Securities has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $92.

