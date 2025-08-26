Looking At Astera Labs's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Astera Labs.

Looking at options history for Astera Labs ALAB we detected 27 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $411,278 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $1,437,170.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $50.0 and $270.0 for Astera Labs, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Astera Labs stands at 714.95, with a total volume reaching 4,492.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Astera Labs, situated within the strike price corridor from $50.0 to $270.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Astera Labs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALAB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/20/26 $36.8 $35.2 $35.2 $270.00 $352.0K 5 100 ALAB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $66.1 $64.8 $65.36 $125.00 $327.1K 415 50 ALAB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/21/26 $128.2 $125.0 $126.6 $55.00 $126.6K 10 10 ALAB PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $41.0 $40.5 $41.0 $195.00 $77.9K 92 19 ALAB PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $41.4 $41.1 $41.4 $195.00 $70.3K 92 36

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs Inc designs and delivers semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform integrates semiconductor technology, microcontrollers, sensors, and software to enhance performance, scalability, and data management. The company offers products such as integrated circuits (ICs), boards, and modules, catering to hyperscalers and system OEMs. The company's solutions focus on data, network, and memory management in AI-driven platforms.

In light of the recent options history for Astera Labs, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Astera Labs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,607,094, the price of ALAB is up 1.62% at $176.97.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Astera Labs

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $159.0.

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Astera Labs, maintaining a target price of $155. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Astera Labs, which currently sits at a price target of $155. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Astera Labs with a target price of $215. * An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Neutral rating on Astera Labs, maintaining a target price of $125. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Stifel lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $145.

