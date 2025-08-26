KLA's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 10 options trades for KLA KLAC summing a total amount of $353,480.

At the same time, our algo caught 4 for a total amount of 169,740.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $580.0 to $920.0 for KLA during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of KLA stands at 274.22, with a total volume reaching 80.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in KLA, situated within the strike price corridor from $580.0 to $920.0, throughout the last 30 days.

KLA 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KLAC PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $80.2 $79.0 $80.2 $920.00 $56.1K 105 10 KLAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $136.5 $132.9 $136.5 $800.00 $54.6K 136 0 KLAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $49.5 $47.9 $49.5 $860.00 $49.5K 234 10 KLAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $135.8 $134.5 $135.8 $800.00 $40.7K 136 10 KLAC PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $16.7 $15.8 $16.0 $860.00 $40.0K 571 42

About KLA

KLA is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturers in the world. It specializes in the market segment of semiconductor process control, wherein machines inspect semiconductor wafers during research and development and manufacturing for defects and verify precise measurements. In this section of the market, KLA holds a majority share. It also has a small exposure to the etch and deposition segments of the WFE market. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC and Samsung.

KLA's Current Market Status

With a volume of 250,232, the price of KLAC is up 0.9% at $887.49.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About KLA

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $922.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on KLA with a target price of $922. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on KLA, which currently sits at a price target of $928. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Raymond James downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $950. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on KLA with a target price of $750. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on KLA, which currently sits at a price target of $1060.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.