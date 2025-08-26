Rigetti Computing's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Rigetti Computing.

Looking at options history for Rigetti Computing RGTI we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $141,200 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $508,189.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $12.0 to $23.0 for Rigetti Computing during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Rigetti Computing's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Rigetti Computing's significant trades, within a strike price range of $12.0 to $23.0, over the past month.

Rigetti Computing Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RGTI CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/26/25 $1.2 $1.18 $1.2 $15.50 $150.0K 515 5.9K RGTI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/26/25 $1.23 $1.21 $1.22 $15.50 $78.4K 515 7.1K RGTI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.1 $3.0 $3.0 $15.00 $73.8K 4.2K 14 RGTI CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/26/25 $1.5 $1.46 $1.5 $14.00 $60.1K 609 401 RGTI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/12/25 $1.95 $1.92 $1.96 $13.50 $39.2K 19 1.0K

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing Inc is engaged in the business of full-stack quantum computing. The company offers full-stack quantum computing platform as a cloud service to a wide range of end-users, directly through its Rigetti QCS platform, and also through cloud service providers. Its proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides ultra-low latency integration with public and private clouds for high-performance practical quantum computing. The company has developed the industry's first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. Geographically, the company derives the majority of its revenue from the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Rigetti Computing, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Rigetti Computing Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 31,317,114, the RGTI's price is down by -0.21%, now at $14.44.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 77 days.

What The Experts Say On Rigetti Computing

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $19.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Rigetti Computing, which currently sits at a price target of $18. * An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Rigetti Computing, which currently sits at a price target of $20.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Rigetti Computing options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.