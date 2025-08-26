What the Options Market Tells Us About Wayfair

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Wayfair W.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with W, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Wayfair.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $197,464, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $1,779,890.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $55.0 to $82.5 for Wayfair during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wayfair's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wayfair's whale activity within a strike price range from $55.0 to $82.5 in the last 30 days.

Wayfair 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume W CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.0 $7.7 $7.99 $82.50 $1.5M 92 2.0K W CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $7.6 $7.4 $7.6 $77.50 $151.9K 74 200 W PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.1 $2.93 $3.1 $55.00 $62.0K 655 200 W PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $2.51 $2.5 $2.51 $65.00 $45.1K 642 182 W PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $19.05 $17.25 $18.06 $72.50 $36.2K 0 20

About Wayfair

Wayfair engages in e-commerce in the United States (88% of 2024 sales), Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It's also embarked on expansion into the brick-and-mortar landscape, with a handful of stores between the AllModern, Birch Lane, Joss & Main, and Wayfair banners. At the end of 2024, the firm offered more than 30 million products from more than 20,000 suppliers under the brands Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold. Its offerings include furniture, everyday and seasonal decor, decorative accents, housewares, as well as advertising and logistics services. Wayfair was founded in 2002 and began trading publicly in 2014.

In light of the recent options history for Wayfair, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Wayfair

With a trading volume of 2,652,095, the price of W is up by 0.15%, reaching $73.35.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 66 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Wayfair

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $78.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Wayfair, which currently sits at a price target of $80. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity persists with their Buy rating on Wayfair, maintaining a target price of $70. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Hold rating on Wayfair with a target price of $68. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Outperform rating on Wayfair, maintaining a target price of $88. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Wayfair, which currently sits at a price target of $84.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.