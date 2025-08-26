Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Newmont

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Newmont NEM, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in NEM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 34 extraordinary options activities for Newmont. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 32% leaning bullish and 44% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $346,844, and 26 are calls, amounting to $2,148,720.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $37.5 to $100.0 for Newmont during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Newmont's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Newmont's whale activity within a strike price range from $37.5 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Newmont Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $15.7 $15.55 $15.55 $65.00 $497.6K 40.2K 451 NEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $22.9 $22.8 $22.8 $50.00 $228.0K 1.2K 201 NEM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $3.5 $3.4 $3.45 $72.50 $172.5K 1.5K 653 NEM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $23.45 $22.5 $23.0 $50.00 $158.7K 1.2K 101 NEM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $36.35 $36.3 $36.3 $37.50 $145.2K 264 45

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's largest gold miner. It bought Goldcorp in 2019, combined its Nevada mines in a joint venture with competitor Barrick later that year, and also purchased competitor Newcrest in November 2023. Its portfolio includes 17 wholly or majority owned mines and interests in two joint ventures in the Americas, Africa, Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company is expected to sell roughly 5.6 million ounces of gold in 2025 from its core mines after selling six higher-cost, smaller mines. Newmont also produces material amounts of copper, silver, zinc, and lead as byproducts. It had about two decades of gold reserves along with significant byproduct reserves at the end of December 2024.

In light of the recent options history for Newmont, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Newmont's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 3,952,605, with NEM's price up by 1.73%, positioned at $72.33.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 57 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Newmont

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $70.5.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Scotiabank keeps a Sector Perform rating on Newmont with a target price of $72. * An analyst from Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Newmont, which currently sits at a price target of $69.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.