JD.com's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on JD.com. Our analysis of options history for JD.com JD revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 60% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $86,300, and 8 were calls, valued at $1,200,176.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $40.0 for JD.com over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for JD.com's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of JD.com's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

JD.com 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $2.75 $2.7 $2.75 $32.50 $427.9K 3.7K 3.5K JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $2.85 $2.82 $2.85 $32.50 $179.3K 3.7K 1.5K JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $2.86 $2.85 $2.86 $32.50 $151.7K 3.7K 529 JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $2.9 $2.85 $2.85 $32.50 $122.2K 3.7K 958 JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $2.85 $2.84 $2.85 $32.50 $108.0K 3.7K 1.9K

About JD.com

JD.com is the third-largest Chinese e-commerce platform by GMV in 2024. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

Present Market Standing of JD.com

Trading volume stands at 3,703,557, with JD's price down by -0.64%, positioned at $31.79.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 79 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for JD.com

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $42.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

An analyst from Citigroup has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $42.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for JD.com, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.