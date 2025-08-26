10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/29/25 $347.50 $33.6K 9.5K 45.1K EBAY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $95.00 $35.2K 4.1K 2.6K GCT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $20.00 $159.1K 199 1.2K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $125.00 $39.8K 13.8K 661 CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $29.00 $31.9K 3.4K 641 FND PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $70.00 $115.0K 18 500 DRI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $210.00 $98.0K 31 275 LVS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $55.00 $63.5K 271 260 TJX PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $120.00 $119.2K 74 251 F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $13.00 $30.3K 642 201

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 29, 2025. Parties traded 56 contract(s) at a $347.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 9558 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 45157 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EBAY EBAY, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 126 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $278.0 per contract. There were 4154 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2638 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GCT GCT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 143 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1224 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 49 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $159.1K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 199 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1228 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 52 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 55 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.8K, with a price of $725.0 per contract. There were 13803 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 661 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL CCL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $29.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.9K, with a price of $318.0 per contract. There were 3431 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 641 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FND FND, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 206 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $115.0K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 18 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DRI DRI, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 87 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 81 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.0K, with a price of $1210.0 per contract. There were 31 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 275 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LVS LVS, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 87 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.5K, with a price of $254.0 per contract. There were 271 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 260 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TJX TJX, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 388 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $119.2K, with a price of $477.0 per contract. There were 74 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 251 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F F, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 115 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 201 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $151.0 per contract. There were 642 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.