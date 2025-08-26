This Is What Whales Are Betting On Summit Therapeutics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Summit Therapeutics.

Looking at options history for Summit Therapeutics SMMT we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $124,181 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $360,334.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $15.0 and $31.0 for Summit Therapeutics, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Summit Therapeutics options trades today is 1517.86 with a total volume of 2,250.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Summit Therapeutics's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $31.0 over the last 30 days.

Summit Therapeutics Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $3.6 $2.45 $2.69 $28.00 $130.1K 1.0K 473 SMMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $2.05 $1.9 $1.93 $30.00 $78.1K 1.9K 488 SMMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $3.2 $2.0 $3.02 $30.00 $64.0K 1.0K 250 SMMT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $16.1 $13.8 $15.0 $18.00 $60.0K 409 40 SMMT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $6.9 $5.3 $6.2 $31.00 $49.6K 85 80

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibiotics for serious infectious diseases. Its CDI (Clostridiodes difficile infection) product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic. It has two geographical segments: the United States and the United Kingdom.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Summit Therapeutics, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Summit Therapeutics's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 3,550,911, with SMMT's price up by 2.6%, positioned at $26.95.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 64 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Summit Therapeutics

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $34.75.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $44. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Summit Therapeutics with a target price of $34. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from JMP Securities lowers its rating to Market Outperform with a new price target of $40. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $21.

