Decoding Palantir Technologies's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Palantir Technologies PLTR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PLTR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 108 uncommon options trades for Palantir Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 36 are puts, for a total amount of $3,087,999, and 72 are calls, for a total amount of $6,970,030.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $30.0 to $280.0 for Palantir Technologies during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Palantir Technologies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Palantir Technologies's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $280.0 in the last 30 days.

Palantir Technologies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $5.45 $5.35 $5.35 $125.00 $428.0K 3.7K 827 PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/29/25 $3.75 $3.7 $3.7 $160.00 $330.2K 30.5K 31.6K PLTR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $8.1 $8.05 $8.05 $160.00 $313.0K 15.8K 2.0K PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $8.1 $8.05 $8.06 $160.00 $263.1K 15.8K 2.6K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/29/25 $4.1 $4.05 $4.1 $160.00 $246.0K 30.5K 40.7K

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. Palantir works only with entities in Western-allied nations and reserves the right not to work with anyone that is antithetical to Western values. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

In light of the recent options history for Palantir Technologies, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Palantir Technologies's Current Market Status

With a volume of 38,764,079, the price of PLTR is up 2.3% at $160.78.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

Expert Opinions on Palantir Technologies

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $140.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on Palantir Technologies with a target price of $141. * An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Underperform rating on Palantir Technologies, maintaining a target price of $45. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Palantir Technologies with a target price of $155. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from HSBC continues to hold a Hold rating for Palantir Technologies, targeting a price of $181. * An analyst from Loop Capital persists with their Buy rating on Palantir Technologies, maintaining a target price of $178.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.