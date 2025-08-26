Spotlight on Tesla: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Tesla. Our analysis of options history for Tesla TSLA revealed 297 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 42% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 57 were puts, with a value of $3,979,359, and 240 were calls, valued at $15,192,715.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $5.0 to $600.0 for Tesla during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Tesla stands at 11072.33, with a total volume reaching 3,535,212.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Tesla, situated within the strike price corridor from $5.0 to $600.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Tesla Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $6.05 $5.95 $5.95 $320.00 $940.3K 21.8K 3.9K TSLA PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $6.05 $5.95 $5.98 $320.00 $274.4K 21.8K 1.6K TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/17/27 $343.1 $340.0 $341.49 $5.00 $273.1K 12.4K 37 TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/17/27 $338.9 $336.0 $337.49 $10.00 $269.9K 979 169 TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $20.25 $20.2 $20.2 $440.00 $266.6K 5.5K 167

About Tesla

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of autonomous driving software. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling more affordable vehicles, a sports car, and offer a robotaxi service. Global deliveries in 2024 were a little below 1.8 million vehicles. The company sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network.

Tesla's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 23,499,700, with TSLA's price down by -0.11%, positioned at $346.21.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 57 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Tesla

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $412.5.

* An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $325. * An analyst from Wedbush downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $500.

