Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Roblox

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Roblox RBLX, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RBLX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Roblox. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 27% leaning bullish and 45% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $338,955, and 5 are calls, amounting to $206,334.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $42.5 to $175.0 for Roblox over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Roblox's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Roblox's whale activity within a strike price range from $42.5 to $175.0 in the last 30 days.

Roblox 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $25.5 $24.95 $25.5 $120.00 $160.6K 96 4 RBLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/12/25 $6.15 $6.1 $6.15 $125.00 $61.5K 1.2K 247 RBLX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/18/26 $15.7 $13.05 $14.24 $175.00 $57.4K 0 40 RBLX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/18/26 $15.7 $12.65 $14.63 $100.00 $42.7K 98 0 RBLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $8.0 $7.75 $7.75 $126.00 $41.0K 82 53

About Roblox

Roblox operates a free-to-play online video game platform with about 85 million daily active users. This platform has spawned a virtual universe and a Roblox economy based on the Robux currency. The platform houses millions of games from a wide range of creators spanning from young gamers themselves to professional development studios. Roblox offers creators the tools, publishing abilities, and platform for their games, enabling anyone to create a game. Creators earn money when gamers make optional in-game purchases within their games and by offering space for real-world advertising, and Roblox earns revenue primarily by taking a cut of these earnings.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Roblox, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Roblox's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 2,340,906, the RBLX's price is down by -1.1%, now at $123.44.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 65 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Roblox

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $152.4.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on Roblox with a target price of $160. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Roblox, maintaining a target price of $120. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Roblox with a target price of $159. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Roblox with a target price of $153. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $170.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.